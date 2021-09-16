Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. 15,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,509. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

