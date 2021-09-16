Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,715,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 9,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

