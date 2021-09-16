Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 11,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

