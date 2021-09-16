Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 12,170 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of LGI Homes worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,548. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.63.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.