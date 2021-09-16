Primecap Management Co. CA Has $786.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,838,896 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 133,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $786,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $11,619,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $35,383,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

