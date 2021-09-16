Primecap Management Co. CA Has $928.23 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,295 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.34% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $928,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 571,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

