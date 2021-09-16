Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,209,033 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,704,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,033 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,917,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 34,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942,293. The company has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.