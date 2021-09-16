Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 41,200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.35% of United Parcel Service worth $631,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 541,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,077,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.45. 3,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,285. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.