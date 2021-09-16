Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308,740 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,264,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,127. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

