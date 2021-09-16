Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.20 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

