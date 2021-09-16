Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 137,599 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Caterpillar worth $204,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $205.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

