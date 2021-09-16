Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $130.38 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $130,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $243.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.52. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

