Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $178.92 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $178,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

