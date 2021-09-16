Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,546 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Cable One worth $231,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 26.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $1,983.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,979.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,869.14. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.