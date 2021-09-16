Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,953 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $161,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $652.15 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $442.00 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

