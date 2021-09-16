Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,061 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $152,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

