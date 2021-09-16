ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Update

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a growth of 3,429.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBYA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. ProBility Media has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.

