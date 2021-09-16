ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Update

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a growth of 3,429.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBYA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. ProBility Media has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
ProBility Media Company Profile
