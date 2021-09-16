ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

PRQR stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,985. The stock has a market cap of $408.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

