Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena traded as high as $76.91 and last traded at $76.89. Approximately 6,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 447,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.49.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

