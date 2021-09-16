ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,874. ProtoKinetix has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.