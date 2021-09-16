Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRYMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of PRYMY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 17,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

