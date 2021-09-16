Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $28.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

