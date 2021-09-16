PutinCoin (PUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $565,032.33 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,569.89 or 1.00052976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

