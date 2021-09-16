Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Reduced by Analyst

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of ZM opened at $279.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,011 shares of company stock valued at $73,668,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

