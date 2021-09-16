Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BeyondSpring Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BeyondSpring in a report released on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYSI. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $898.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

