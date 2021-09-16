QASH Trading 2% Higher This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $220,536.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00143154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.00816915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047183 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

