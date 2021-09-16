QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.19. 120,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,006. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

