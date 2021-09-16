Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 861,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

