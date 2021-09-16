Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $389,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

