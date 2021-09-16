Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $324.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

