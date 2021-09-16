Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

