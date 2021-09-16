Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 183,295 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGY opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

