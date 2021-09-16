Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

