Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.93. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $318.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

