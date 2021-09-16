Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.08 and a 200-day moving average of $237.93. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $318.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.