Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

