Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 39,279 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,279 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.