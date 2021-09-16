Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 47,709 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after acquiring an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

