Rally (RLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.44 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Rally has a total market cap of $215.64 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00122418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00175685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.30 or 0.07466922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,371.14 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00869465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,734,400 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.