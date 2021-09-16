Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.90. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 223 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

