Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

MEOH opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter worth $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 136.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

