Raymond James Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to “Outperform”

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 272.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

