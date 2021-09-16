RealTract Reaches Market Cap of $5.03 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 244.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. RealTract has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $18.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 168.6% against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RealTract

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

