Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,544. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 825.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.