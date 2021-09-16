Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,544. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $36.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
