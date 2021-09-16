Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 731.40 ($9.56) and last traded at GBX 722 ($9.43), with a volume of 562631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701 ($9.16).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 663.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26.

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

