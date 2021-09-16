Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 13747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

