Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

