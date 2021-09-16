Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.