Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $215.66 million and $7.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00143231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.23 or 0.00819710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

