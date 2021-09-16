Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/3/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $3,506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,556.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,200 shares of company stock valued at $26,123,057. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 60.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,082,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

